Scoot Henderson headshot

Scoot Henderson Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 3:28pm

Henderon (quadricep) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Henderson suffered a left quadricep contusion in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder and was ruled out shortly after limping to the bench. If the second-year guard is unable to play Friday, Dalano Banton will likely see an increased role with Anfernee Simons (hand) also deemed questionable.

Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
