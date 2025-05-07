Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Expected to miss one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 11:02am

Curry is expected to miss at least one week with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Warriors have already ruled Curry out for Game 2 on Thursday, but they haven't placed a firm timetable on the superstar guard yet -- this is the first strained muscle of his career and the Warriors are waiting to see how he responds to treatment. That being said, a return in Game 3 on Monday is unlikely but not completely off the table yet. With Curry sidelined, the bulk of the offense is likely to run through Jimmy Butler, while Draymond Green, Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski could all see increased usage.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
