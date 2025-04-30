Taurean Prince News: Limited action in defeat

Prince produced zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block across four minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Prince was moved to the bench in Game 3 of this series and saw his role steadily decline in favor of Gary Trent. Prince was relied upon heavily across 80 regular-season games, averaging 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. The 31-year-old forward should have plenty of suitors once he hits free agency this offseason as a reliable role player.