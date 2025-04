Prince is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 against the Pacers on Friday.

The Bucks are tweaking their lineup for Game 3 and Prince will move to the bench since Gary Trent will be promoted to the first unit. Prince registered six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists and two steals across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Pacers in Game 2.