Tidjane Salaun News: Struggles again in loss

Salaun supplied three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during Monday's 115-108 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Salaun scored fewer than five points for the fourth time in the past seven games, continuing his slow start to the season. Despite playing meaningful minutes on most nights, Salaun has been unable to take any significant strides forward. Through the first 29 games of his career, Salaun is averaging just 4.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.