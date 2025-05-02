Tim Hardaway News: Quiet in season-ending loss

Hardaway closed with seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hardaway was unable to get anything going on the offensive end, bringing to an end what has been a somewhat disappointing season for the veteran. Despite starting for the entire campaign, his numbers took a hit when compared to the past few seasons. He closed with averages of 11.0 points and 2.2 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per game.