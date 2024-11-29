T.J. Warren News: Double-doubles in G League

Warren totaled 23 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-112 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Warren's team-high 23 points were not enough in Friday's narrow defeat to Capital City, but the performance did mark his sixth 20-point game in seven contests for Westchester this year. The 31-year-old oft-injured journeyman has had no issue functioning at very high level in the G League this year as he hopes to latch back onto an NBA squad, averaging 25.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 35.1 minutes per game.