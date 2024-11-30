Tosan Evbuomwan News: Leads charge with 29 points

Evbuomwan had 29 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 33 minutes Friday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 130-115 win over the Rip City Remix.

Evbuomwan was one of three starters to reach the 20-point threshold, and he led San Diego in scoring by turning in a stellar shooting performance. This marks his best offensive showing of the campaign, beating his previous best of 18 points in the opener Nov. 8, also against Rip City. Expect Evbuomwan to continue to be a big part of the equation for his team moving forward.