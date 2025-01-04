Tosan Evbuomwan News: Pops for 39 points in G League

Evbuomwan recorded 39 points (13-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 39 minutes Friday in the G League Long Island Nets' 129-108 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Evbuomwan made his Long Island debut Friday after signing a two-year, two-way contract with Brooklyn on Wednesday. The second-year forward will be able to move between the parent club and the G League, but he's more likely to see the majority of his minutes with Long Island this season. Between his G League stops with the Nets and the San Diego Clippers this season, Evbuomwan is averaging 20.1 points (on 52.9 percent shooting from the field), 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 three-pointers, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals in 32.9 minutes over 19 appearances.