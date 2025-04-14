Tosan Evbuomwan News: Sees 20 minutes in finale

Evbuomwan closed Sunday's 113-105 loss to New York with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 20 minutes.

With the Nets undergoing a rebuild and the team battling multiple injuries, Evbuomwan stepped into a sizable role for most of the regular season. He made 28 total appearances, posting averages of 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers on 42.7 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from the line. Evbuomwan will enter the final year of his two-way contract with the Nets in 2025-26.