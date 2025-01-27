Trendon Watford Injury: Gearing up for return

Watford (hamstring) is expected to return to game action either Wednesday against the Hornets or Saturday against the Rockets, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Watford will miss his 21st consecutive contest Monday due to a left hamstring strain. However, he is seemingly closing in on a return to game action within the Nets' next two matchups. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Friday that the 24-year-old is considered day-to-day at this point, per Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today, though it wouldn't be surprising if Watford remains limited as the club works him back to full playing form.