NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 28

Slate Overview
CLE at DET: Cavs on three-game win streak; Pistons on two-game win streak
LAC at BKN: Clippers 8-2 in last 10 games; Nets on five-game slide
CHA at TOR: Hornets on three-game slide; Raptors 16-21 at home
GSW at NOP: Warriors on two-game slide; Pelicans 3-7 in last 10 games
NYK at MIL: Knicks 21-15 on road; Bucks on two-game slide
PHX at MIN: Suns 12-24 on road; Timberwolves 7-3 in last 10 games
UTA at DEN: Jazz on four-game slide; Nuggets 24-12 at home
Injuries to Monitor
CLE - Ty Jerome (knee), Max Strus (rest): OUT
DET - Cade Cunningham (calf): OUT
BKN - Ziaire Williams (illness), Trendon Watford (illness): Questionable
CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT
TOR - Chris Boucher (illness): Questionable; Ochai Agbaji (rest), Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle), RJ Barrett (rest): OUT
GSW - Stephen Curry (pelvis): Questionable
NOP - CJ McCollum (foot), Zion Williamson (back): OUT
NYK - Miles McBride (groin), Jalen Brunson (ankle), Cameron Payne (ankle): OUT
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot): Questionable; Damian Lillard (calf): OUT
PHX - Bradley Beal (hamstring): OUT
UTA - Walker Kessler (illness): Questionable; John Collins (ankle), Lauri Markkanen (rest): OUT
DEN - Jamal Murray (hamstring): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($8,500) at Pistons
Garland is averaging 18.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 55.0 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,600) vs. Suns
Edwards is coming off back-to-back games with just 17 points but will need to bring more than that in order to compete with the Suns, who are battling for playoff position. Edwards has been one of the league's best scorers all season and topped 50 DK points in three of his last 10 appearances. He also finished with 44 points in his previous encounter with the Suns.
Forwards/Centers
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,800) at Nets
Leonard is rolling, averaging 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to stuff the stat sheet against the Nets, who give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage and sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.
Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,500) vs. Hornets
Despite the Raptors' unimpressive efforts lately, Barnes continues to provide solid play night-in and night-out, as he is averaging 19.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across five games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 53.0. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Hornets, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds and eighth-most blocks per game to opposing power forwards.
Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($8,100) at Nets
Zubac has topped 40 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including two with more than 50, while averaging 19.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks over that span. He is likely to prosper against the Nets, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,300) at Timberwolves
Durant reached the 30-point mark in each of the last three games and is averaging 26.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.9 blocks across 10 outings, including two with more than 60 DK points. He is also averaging 29.5 points on 54.8 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks over two meetings with the Timberwolves this season.
Mid-Range Money
Norman Powell, Clippers ($6,500) at Nets
Powell racked up 30.8 DK points in the last game and has a great opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Nets, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage and seventh-most free throws per game.
Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($5,700) vs. Suns
Reid continues to provide valuable contributions off the bench, including hitting the 20-point mark in two of the last five games. He should do well against the Suns, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers.
Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($6,300) vs. Suns
Gobert topped 40 DK points in each of the last two outings and is averaging 10.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks through five games. He is likely to keep up the production against the Suns, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Value Picks
Kevin Porter, Bucks ($4,900) vs. Knicks
Porter continues to provide a solid boost to the Bucks' lineup, averaging 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including two with over 30 DK points. His presence has become even more significant since the absence of Damian Lillard has reduced the squad's output from the backcourt.
Buddy Hield, Warriors ($4,000) at Pelicans
Hield's numbers are a bit up and down recently. However, he faces an ideal opportunity to stand out against the Pelicans, who give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game and the sixth-highest three-point shooting percentage.