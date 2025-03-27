Fantasy Basketball
Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 3:27pm

Watford is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to an illness, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Watford lands on the injury report due to an illness, and a decision on his status will be made closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff Friday. He's been putting up solid numbers of late, averaging 14.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 26.3 minutes per game over his last six outings off the bench.

Trendon Watford
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
