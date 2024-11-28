Fantasy Basketball
Vasilije Micic News: Rare appearance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Micic registered six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 loss to the Heat.

Micic cracked the rotation for just the fourth time in the past 15 games, continuing his disappointing start to the season. After a strong run to end the 2023-24 campaign, Micic has seen his role vanish, typically used as nothing more than a depth piece. As the Hornets start to get bodies back on the floor, there is a chance Micic could be removed from the rotation altogether at some point in the not-too-distant future.

