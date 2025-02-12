NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAS at BOS: Spurs 9-15 on road; Celtics on two-game win streak

CHA at ORL: Hornets 2-8 in last 10 games; Magic 16-10 at home

IND at WAS: Pacers on two-game slide; Wizards 3-7 in last 10 games

PHI at BKN: 76ers on four-game slide; Nets on two-game win streak

CLE at TOR: Cavaliers on three-game win streak; Raptors 12-16 in last 10 games

ATL at NYK: Hawks on three-game win streak; Knicks 8-2 in last 10 games

DET at CHI: Pistons on three-game win streak; Bulls on three-game slide

SAC at NOP: Kings on two-game win streak; Pelicans on nine-game slide

MIL at MIN: Bucks 3-7 in last 10 games; Timberwolves 7-3 in last 10 games

MIA at OKC: Heat on two-game slide; Thunder on six-game win streak

PHX at HOU: Suns on two-game slide; Rockets 16-8 at home

POR at DEN: Trail Blazers 7-3 in last 10 games; Nuggets on seven-game win streak

LAL at UTA: Lakers on six-game win streak; Jazz on three-game slide

GSW at DAL: Warriors on two-game win streak; Mavericks 15-11 at home

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee): Questionable; Jrue Holiday (shoulder): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Josh Okogie (hamstring), Mark Williams (not injury related): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (quadriceps): Doubtful

IND - Myles Turner (neck): OUT

WAS - Khris Middleton (not injury related), Marcus Smart (not injury related): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (rest): OUT

BKN - Nic Claxton (ankle): Questionable

ATL - Vit Krejci (back): OUT

NYK - OG Anunoby (foot), Miles McBride (ribs): Questionable

CLE - Max Strus (ankle), Ty Jerome (calf): Questionable

TOR - Brandon Ingram (ankle): Jakob Poeltl (hip): OUT

NOP - Zion Williamson (rest): Questionable; Brandon Boston (ankle): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (illness): Doubtful

MIL - Damian Lillard (hamstring): Questionable; Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf): OUT

MIN - Mike Conley (finger), Anthony Edwards (hip): Questionable; Julius Randle (thigh), Donte DiVincenzo (toe): OUT

MIA - Tyler Herro (illness), Jaime Jaquez (illness), Duncan Robinson (illness), Terry Rozier (illness): Questionable

OKC - Chet Holmgren (rest), Cason Wallace (shoulder): OUT

PHX - Vasilije Micic (ankle): Questionable; Bradley Beal (toe), Grayson Allen (knee), Devin Booker (back): OUT

HOU - Alperen Sengun (back): Questionable; Fred VanVleet (ankle): OUT

POR - Jerami Grant (knee), Kris Murray (quadriceps): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (calf), Scoot Henderson (ankle): OUT

DEN - Michael Porter (hamstring), Aaron Gordon (calf): Questionable; Peyton Watson (knee), Russell Westbrook (hamstring): OUT

LAL - Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

UTA - Collin Sexton (ankle): OUT

DAL - Dante Exum (Achilles), P.J. Washington (ankle): Questionable; Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,200) at Wizards

Haliburton is averaging 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including six with at least 40 DK points and a high of 54.3. He is up for an ideal opportunity to shine with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's fifth-most points and most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Malik Monk, Kings ($7,500) at Pelicans

Monk continues to find his groove as starting point guard for the Kings and is averaging 18.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including eight with more than 30 DK points and a high of 51.3. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Pelicans, who are dealing with handful of injuries, and who give up the league's sixth-highest shooting percentage to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($7,900) at Mavericks

Butler reached the 20-point mark in each of his first two appearances for his new squad, including racking up 47.8 DK points in the most recent outing. He should keep rolling with a matchup against the Mavericks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,700) at Wizards

Siakam scored more than 20 points in eight of the last 10 games and is averaging 23.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks over that span, including three games with at least 50 DK points. He has an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Wizards, who give up the league's third-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,500) at Pelicans

The departure of De'Aaron Fox has not seemed to have a major impact on Sabonis, as he topped 45 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 18.6 points, 14.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last 10 outings. He should keep up the production with a matchup against the Pelicans, who give up the league's sixth-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,400) vs. Hawks

Towns amassed 70.5 DK points with 40 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in his last outing, and he is averaging 20.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals through 10 appearances. He faces a great chance to keep the momentum going against the Hawks, who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint and the third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

D'Angelo Russell, Nets ($6,000) vs. 76ers

Russell is averaging 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over his last 10 outings, including four games with at least 30 DK points and a high of 50.5. He is likely to thrive against the 76ers, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($7,000) at Pelicans

DeRozan racked up a minimum of 50 DK points twice in the last five games, including 56.8 DK points on 42 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the most recent outing. He should continue to shine as the top scoring option for the Kings, and he has a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($5,200) at Bulls

Thompson topped 30 DK points in each of the last four games, averaging 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals over that span. He should continue to stuff the stat sheet, especially with a matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most points per game.

Value Picks

Quentin Grimes, 76ers ($4,700) at Nets

Grimes is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists through his first three games with the 76ers. He should continue to play a significant role, especially while the squad deals with injury trouble. He also has a good chance to prosper against the Nets, who give up the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Jonathan Mogbo, Raptors ($4,900) vs. Cavaliers

Mogbo is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over three consecutive starts. He is up for another start for his shorthanded team and should have plenty of opportunity to accumulate solid value, despite going up against a tough opposing frontcourt.

