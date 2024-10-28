Vit Krejci Injury: Won't return Monday

Krejci went back to the locker room in the second quarter of Monday's matchup against the Wizards, and he will not return for the remainder of the game due to a right adductor injury, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Krejci appeared to favor his thigh after being fouled. He stayed in the game and made his first free throw before leaving the court. The 24-year-old has played double-digit minutes in three regular-season games prior to Monday as the club has been without Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) since Opening Night. Krejci posted seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and one steal across 10 minutes.