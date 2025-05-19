Vlatko Cancar News: Limited impact in 2024-25 campaign
Cancar finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 1.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 three-pointers, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks across 10.5 minutes per game in 13 regular-season appearances.
Cancar received limited run during the regular season, and he played only 11 minutes across three appearances in the playoffs. The 28-year-old forward missed an extended period after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in December. He had previously undergone surgery in August 2023 to repair a torn ACL in the same knee. Cancar has spent all five years of his NBA career in Denver and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
