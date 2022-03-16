DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We're just one day away from arguably the best day in sports – the start of the first round of March Madness! There's still plenty of action to be played tonight, first, with a pair of play-in games along with the first round of the NIT. DraftKings features a seven-game slate for it's $12 Heating Up contest with a $3,000 top payout, while FanDuel headlines their $9 All-American contest and $1,000 to first.

Top Players

Charles Pride, G, Bryant ($8,200 DK, $8,400 FD)

Pride's massive upside makes him a great target amongst the highest salaried options tonight, as he's posted five 50+ point fantasy performances this season with a season-high 44-point game last month. He's been a stat-stuffer with 10 double-doubles and a dominating 1.04 fantasy points per minute, and he's unlikely to come off the court much, if at all, in the play-in game. A great game to target for stacking purposes with it having the highest over/under tonight.

Cameron Holden, G/F, Towson ($7,900 DK)

Holden is another quality option to pay up for as the go-to option for Towson with a team-high 25.3 percent usage rate while posting four 35+ point fantasy games over his last five. Even though this will be a tougher opponent than they are used to, Wake Forest has allowed at least 74 points in seven straight games and Holden scored 16 points on 56 percent shooting at Ohio State in December.

Middle Tier

Phlandrous Fleming, G/F, Florida ($6,900 DK, $7,300 FD)

Fleming has taken on a big role down the stretch, averaging 12 field goal attempts over the final four games, including a breakthrough season-high 27 points against Georgia at the end of February. A home matchup against Rick Pitino's Gaels should be a good spot for him to keep the momentum going, as Iona plays at a quick tempo and will look to make this a high-scoring affair.

Ra'Heim Moss, G, Toledo ($5,700 DK, $6,700 FD)

It's easy to forget about Moss with Toledo having a trio of efficient high-volume scorers, but he's no slouch himself with at least 24 fantasy points in seven of the last eight games. He's shooting an efficient 58 percent from inside the arc when called upon and provides a solid floor with his ability to produce across the stat sheet, ranking third on the team in assists with three double-doubles since February.

Values

Trey Calvin, G, Wright St. ($4,900 DK, $7,800 FD)

Calvin is a must-have on DraftKings due to his obvious mispricing, coming in at a whopping $2,900 discount compared to FanDuel. He turned it on towards the end of the season, averaging 18.0 points on 50 percent shooting over the last four games en route to four straight 30-point fantasy performances. There's plenty of value to be found in this game, as Bryant plays at the seventh fastest pace in the county and both teams are weaker on the defensive end.

Latrell Jones, G, Nicholls St. ($4,800 DK)

Jones is another player that is a risky fade for even the most contrarian of DFS managers, as he could easily be priced $2,000 higher having recorded over 20 fantasy points in nine straight games. He's logged at least 30 minutes in every game during that stretch, with a solidified role after occasionally coming off-the-bench earlier in the season. Nicholls State was well tested in the non-conference and should be undeterred by a road matchup with SMU.

