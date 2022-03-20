DFS College Basketball: Sunday NCAA Tournament Preview

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

After another day of Madness Saturday with the first one-seed in Baylor going down and No. 15 St. Peter's advancing to the Sweet 16, we look forward to another eight games Sunday. DraftKings is hosting a $60K Tourney Special with $20K to first place. FanDuel has a $20K All American Contest with $4K to first place. Let's get into the action.

Top Players

Walker Kessler, F, Auburn ($9,000 DK)

Kessler is in a great matchup against a small-sized Miami team. The big man is coming off a monster game in the win over Jacksonville State Friday, posting one block shy of a triple-double. Over his last two games, he has 48.0 and 44.3 DK points. Over the last 10 games, Kessler averaged 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.6 blocks. He shouldn't have any trouble filling the stat sheet on both sides of the ball against the Hurricanes.

Jabari Smith, F, Auburn ($8,700 DK)

There is enough value to be able to pair Kessler and Smith in lineups together. They are the two best players on this high-scoring team. They both have scored over 40 DK points in their last two games, and that's with a 67-62 loss to Texas A&M. The Tigers are projected to score 75.75 and even that could seem a bit conservative. Smith has a massively high floor, scoring at lest 33.3 DK points over his last eight games. Like Kessler, Smith provides a major mismatch with a small Miami team, and there is expected to be lots of back and forth scoring at times in this game.

Middle Tier

Damion Baugh, G, TCU ($6,900 DK)

TCU is going in Sunday as obvious underdogs, but that hasn't stopped Baugh from producing high scoring fantasy games. This matchup projects for 144 total points and is only one of three games that project for over 135. Baugh will look to to continue it hot streak after scoring 21 points in Friday's win over Seton Hall. Over the last five games, he averaged 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 34 minutes. He's been a token of consistency scoring between 28.8 and 32.3 DK points in those contests. Baugh's 22.2 percent usage rate trails just Mike Miles on the team.

Charlie Moore, G, Miami ($6,700 DK)

Looking at another guy from this projected high-scoring affair, Moore offers some nice value potential. Miami relies more on their guards than just about any other team in the nation, and Moore is one of four guys that average double-digit scoring. Any one of these four guys can have a massive game and lead the team in scoring. However, what makes Moore appealing is that he also leads the team in assists. Over his last four games, he's scored at least 30 DK points and averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 37 minutes. He's taken at least 11 shots from the field and four three-point attempts in each of those games.

Value Plays

Joey Hauser, F, Michigan State ($5,000 DK)

Hauser is coming off arguably his best career game in the win over Davison where he scored 27 points and eight rebounds for 44 DK points. However, he hadn't reached double-digit scoring in eight games prior to Friday. With that being said, he still looks like a great play now that he is in the starting lineup. He's averaged 22 minutes this season, but he got 34 minutes on Friday. In addition, this game is projected to be the highest scoring game on the slate with a 145 projected point total. Assuming he starts against Duke Sunday, he should have plenty of opportunities for points and rebounds.

Coleman Hawkins, F, Illinois ($5,000 DK)

Hawkins is in a very similar situation as Hauser. He got the bump up to the starting lineup the last three games and appears to be staying there. On the season, he's averaging just 19 minutes 15.9 DK points. However, since he entered the starting lineup, he's averaging 28.6 DK points in 34 minutes. In the last three games, he averaging just shy of a double-double and his salary hasn't increased all that much. He is as good as it gets for a high chance at returning at least 5x value.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.