2024-25 College Basketball Draft Kit: Power Conference Top-150

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

It's time for the overall top-150 player rankings from "power conferences," which includes the ACC, Big 12, Big 10, Big East and SEC. If you're playing in a nationwide format, stay tuned for our overall college basketball top-150 fantasy rankings.

It's time for the overall top-150 player rankings from "power conferences," which includes the ACC, Big 12, Big 10, Big East and SEC. If you're playing in a nationwide format, stay tuned for our overall college basketball top-150 fantasy rankings.

Power Conference Top-150

Editor's Note: These rankings are at the sole discretion of the author and may not coincide perfectly with the projections released on the website in September.

Other College Basketball Resources:

Our Fantasy College Basketball Draft Kit is rolling out for 2024-25, so make sure you don't miss the following top features: