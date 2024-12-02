College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, December 2

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

We narrowly missed out on another 3-0 day on Sunday as Rice fell just short of their cover, but I'll take 2-1 days every time. Today's limited schedule again features some interesting low-to-mid-major action.....let's track down some Monday winners!

Rhode Island Rams vs Yale Bulldogs

This is arguably the best game on the docket tonight with the 4-4 Bulldogs traveling to Kingston to take on the undefeated Rams. As with many of the mid-majors, Yale has found it tough to replace the transfer of their most dominant player (Danny Wolf) from last year. The Bulldogs have yet to record a win against a team inside the KenPom Top 250 and at No. 85, URI is one of the best teams Yale has faced. The Rams have dominated at home, and they should overwhelm Yale at this short number.



College Basketball Best Bet: Rhode Island -2 (@ BetRivers)

Miami-OH Red Hawks vs Air Force Falcons

This is more of an anti-Air Force play than anything. The Falcons have struggled to put anything together as a program during Joe Scott's second tour as the Air Force head coach, whose slow and deliberate system doesn't translate to today's game. Miami has handled poor teams all year including a 14-point home win over No. 157 App State to open the season, while Air Force is 0-2 on the road this season with nine and 13-point losses. The RedHawks should win and cover tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Miami-OH -6.5 (@ DraftKings)

Nevada Wolf Pack vs Washington State Cougars

When I first studied this game, my lean was towards Wazzu, but a deeper look shows significant support for Nevada. The Pack has crushed teams at home, including a dominating 85-59 win over No. 90 Santa Clara. Nevada is also 7-3 ATS in its last 10 game overall, its last 10 home games, and its last 10 games as favorites. This game represents WSU's first true road game, and the Cougars are on an 0-3 ATS skid in road games and as underdogs. The situations and styles of play support a big Nevada win tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Nevada -12.5 (universal)

