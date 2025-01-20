College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, January 20

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Well hello there, 3-0! I had a feeling the good mojo was going to continue yesterday, and sure enough, it did! I'm particularly happy with TCU's outright win as a 13.5-point dog at Baylor. Today is a holiday for many, but the college hoops world never sleeps (except for those few days around Christmas). Let's get right back on the horse with three more winners, shall we?

Rutgers Scarlett Knights at Penn State Nittany Lions

These are two teams that are very talented but have very small margins for error when it comes to depth. Rutgers seems to finally be healthy, and it has shown with impressive wins at home over UCLA and at Nebraska. PSU has been battling the injury bug as well but is getting healthier as well due to the return of Puff Johnson. However, the Nittany Lions have lost four straight as they try to solidify their rotation. Neither team has strong trends in their favor, and both desperately need a win. Rutgers won the first meeting in Piscataway by four on Dec. 10, but PSU returns the favor in a closer game than the line projects.

College Basketball Best Bet: Rutgers +6.5 (@ FanDuel)

Stonehill Skyhawks at Le Moyne Dolphins

Stonehill has proven to be one of the better teams in the NEC with only one odd loss (at No. 353 Mercyhurst) on its resume. Le Moyne is just 1-4 in lined home games and has battled injuries throughout the year. The Dolphins are on a 2-7 ATS slide, and at this small number, I see that slide continuing today.

College Basketball Best Bet: Stonehill -1.5 (@ FanDuel)

TAMU-CC Islanders at Houston Christian Huskies

The Islanders are a popular pick for me in this space, and they appear again today for good reason. CC is off to a 6-1 start in Southland play and has won five in a row overall, beating opponents by an average of 8.6 ppg. Houston Christian represents one of the lowest-rated teams the Islanders have faced this season, while the Huskies have yet to beat a team inside the KenPom top-200. At No. 156, TAMU-CC should win this one comfortably and extend its run in road games (6-3 ATS) and as favorites (7-2 ATS).

College Basketball Best Bet: TAMU-CC -5.5 (universal)

