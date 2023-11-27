College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, November 27

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

I'm not going to sugar coat things......it has been a very slow start to the college hoops season for me. I seem to be hitting my top plays with regularity, but I'm struggling to find good complimentary plays around them. I also got away from some of my principles, so it is time to dial things in. To date, I'm 7-11/-4 units in this space.....not terrible by any means, but not up to my standards. Let's shoot for a couple wins from today's short slate and keep building.

Oakland Grizzlies at Xavier Musketeers

When in doubt, turn to a trusted friend -- that's what Oakland has been to me over the years. Greg Kampe consistently puts out competitive teams that also happen to be money makers as well. This year is another example of that as his Grizzlies are 6-0 ATS so far this year, including covering double-digits at KenPom #25 Ohio State, #27 Illinois, and vs #88 Drake. Oakland is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 away from home, as well as in its last 10 as underdogs. Sean Miller has Xavier playing well, but the Musketeers are just 4-6 ATS in their last 10 as favorites and have this game as an appetizer before hosting #1 Houston on Friday. The Musketeers could be looking past this game, which is dangerous against the savvy Grizzlies. This one could stay tight throughout.



College Basketball Best Bet: Oakland +15 (@ DraftKings)

Northern Illinois Huskies at Northwestern Wildcats

I'm targeting another sandwich game underdog here. Rashon Burno has been quietly building the NIU program up with his up-tempo style. Like Oakland, the Huskies have also been money makers with a 6-0 ATS mark on the year. They are 7-2 ATS in their last 10 overall, 9-1 ATS in their last 10 roadies, and 7-3 in their last 10 as underdogs. Now, they make the short trip to Evanston to play an in-state rival that could be looking past them. Northwestern hasn't played in over a week, they take on a talented and motivated "little brother", and host #2 Purdue to open Big 10 play on Friday. This is the definition of a dangerous look-ahead spot for the Cats.



College Basketball Best Bet: Northern Illinois +13.5 (@ BetMGM)

Lindenwood Lions vs Utah Tech Trailblazers

Lindenwood is in its second season as a D1 school out of the OVC. The transition has been slow, but there are signs of encouragement dotted around their results, as well as an improved roster. All Lindenwood's wins have come against teams outside the KenPom Top 200, and at #253, Utah Tech fits the profile. The team is also off a successful holiday tournament in Colorado Springs where the Lions went 2-0 and now home to take on a Utah Tech squad that hasn't done much away from home. I see value in this home dog.



College Basketball Best Bet: Lindenwood +4 (@ PointsBet)

