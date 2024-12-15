College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, December 15

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Monday's thin slate proved to be a challenge as it resulted in a tough 1-2 day. Today's schedule has some under-the-radar gems that I'm excited to highlight. Let's go hunting for a 3-0 Sunday!

North Dakota State Bison vs Western Michigan Broncos

Out of the Summit League, NDSU is off to a solid start this season. Winners of six straight, the Bison recently went to No. 74 Butler and won outright. NDSU has not lost to a team outside the KenPom top-250 and at No. 266, W. Michigan is the lowest rated team it has faced at home. On the other end of the spectrum, the Broncos have yet to beat a team inside the top-200 with quite a few losses to teams outside of that. The Bison should extend their 7-1 ATS run today.



College Basketball Best Bet: North Dakota State -8.5 (@ DraftKings)

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Miami Hurricanes

What is going on in Miami? I love Jim Larranaga, and his career speaks for itself, but it seems that he might be reaching the end of his run. The Canes have lost seven straight, a run that includes a dreadful home loss to No. 288 Charleston Southern. Presbyterian comes in at No. 235 and has experience playing a Power 5 team on the road after playing NC State to a nine-point game in November. Miami is in desperate need of a win -- ANY win, and this is just too many points to expect a struggling team to cover.



College Basketball Best Bet: Presbyterian +19.5 (@ DraftKings)

Northwestern Wildcats vs Georgia Tech Yellowjackets

This is a neutral site game being played in Milwaukee. Chris Collins has built a tough and solid program at Northwestern. The Cats' three losses have come by a total of eight points and all of them against top-100 competition. Tech's 4-5 record is actually worse than it appears as those four wins have all come against teams outside the KenPom top-250 with lopsided losses to No. 23 Cincy (by 23) and No. 37 Oklahoma (by 15). At No. 56, Northwestern isn't as highly rated as those teams, but its 7-3 ATS run away from home tells me there is still good value at this number.



College Basketball Best Bet: Northwestern -6.5 (@ FanDuel)

