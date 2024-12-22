College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, December 22

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Fort Wayne Mastodons at Michigan Wolverines

Dusty May has picked up right where he left off at Florida Atlantic, transforming Michigan into a force in his first year in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are an excellent team, but they aren't infallible. They did lose to No. 102 Wake Forest earlier in the year, and Fort Wayne is no pushover. The Mastodons went to Happy Valley and lost to No. 34 Penn State by 13 and played No. 73 UCF to a single-digit loss. Michigan should win this game, but IPFW will make it uncomfortable.



College Basketball Best Bet: Fort Wayne +22 (@ DraftKings)

Saint Louis Billikens at Grand Canyon Antelopes

I don't think this is the start the Billikens envisioned when Josh Schertz and his band of Indiana State players made the move to The Lou this offseason. However, things don't seem too far off, as the losses have gotten closer and closer. Grand Canyon has had some head-scratching early results and is just 2-8 ATS to start the year. The Lopes are 4-1 SU but 0-4 ATS in their last five home games, and with a double-digit spread today, I like the value on the Billikens.



College Basketball Best Bet: Saint Louis +10.5 (@ DraftKings)

North Alabama Lions at Loyola Marymount Lions

Two kings of the jungle meet in California on three and four-game winning streaks, respectively. UNA went to No. 178 East Carolina last week and came away with an outright victory, while Loyola continues to win close games at home. North Alabama is 7-3 ATS so far this year, and I like the value on them today.



College Basketball Best Bet: North Alabama +6.5 (@ BetMGM)

