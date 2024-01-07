College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, January 7

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

With the holidays falling on Sunday and Monday this year, I was out of action for a while (I was without action is probably more like it!). I am very happy to be back in 2024 to cover this Sunday's small "recovery day" slate after yesterday's Grand Opening of the college hoops conference season. Time to dig for gold.

UMASS Minutemen at Dayton Flyers

Frank Martin has UMASS off to a nice start but his Minutemen face their toughest test today in KenPom No. 29 Dayton. The Flyers have won seven straight in this series, but I think UMASS gives them a run today. Yes, Dayton is 10-0 SU in their last 10 home games, but they have only covered half of those and they are just 2-3 ATS in their last five home games against UMASS. The size of the Minutemen will make Dayton uncomfortable and keep this one close.



College Basketball Best Bet: UMASS +8.5 (@ FanDuel)

Indiana St. Sycamores at Northern Iowa Panthers

This one is my top play today. Larry Bird U is one of the better stories in CBB this season coming in at 12-2, with its losses coming at No. 10 Alabama and at No. 17 Michigan State. The Sycs have steamrolled through the rest of their schedule and at No. 109, Northern Iowa poses a decent threat, but not an elite one. In a similar matchup, ISU traveled to No. 105 Bradley, winning by eight, while Northern has been all over the map with their results. The Panthers have beaten No. 93 Richmond but lost to No. 147 Belmont (by 20!), both at home. I like the consistently excellent Sycamores to handle the Panthers today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Indiana State -1.5 (@ FanDuel)

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Maryland Terrapins

Quietly, the Gophers have put together a solid start to the season with top-100 wins over Nebraska and at Michigan, and they will now be looking to put an end to a torturous streak against the Terps. Maryland has won 10 straight in this series but looks ripe for the pickings today. The Terps have yet to beat a top-100 team, and their only road win came at No. 106 UCLA. They are 1-9 SU/2-8 ATS in their last 10 on the road and 2-8 SU/3-7 ATS in their last 10 as dogs. The Gophers will be highly motivated with their best chance to end this streak in a long time.



College Basketball Best Bet: Minnesota -1.5 (universal)

