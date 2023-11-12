College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, November 12

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The college hoops season is off and running! Sadly, I got us off to a 1-2 start on Monday, but I'm back to right the ship and get us a few winners today. While having a big slate every day is fun for junkies like us, it does make it tough to navigate the early season. So many games, so few data points, but I'll keep mining for winners and use my trusted methods that have worked for two decades now. On with Sunday's show!

Delaware Blue Hens vs Air Force Falcons

I'm going back to the golden goose......well, I guess the blue hen in this case. Delaware provided the lone cover from Monday's selections with a convincing road win at Bucknell. Now, the Hens return home to take on KenPom's #169 team, Air Force. The Falcons kicked off the year with a home loss to #161 Portland State and are still adjusting to life without last year's leading scorer, Jake Heidbreder. I don't love this number, but I do love the situation.



College Basketball Best Bet: Delaware -6 (@ PointsBet)

San Jose State Spartans at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Tim Miles has his the SJSU program turned all the way around with last year's upper-division finish in the Mountain West. The Spartans are already working on proving last year was no fluke with Tuesday's home victory over #99 UC Irvine. Today marks a must stiffer test as they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech and new coach Grant McCasland. I love McCasland's work at North Texas, and Tech will be a good team this year, but he returns only one starter and it will take a little time to get the team to where he wants it. This is a lot of points to give a good team in what should be a relatively low scoring affair.



College Basketball Best Bet: San Jose State +16.5 (@ PointsBet)

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs Texas A&M Commerce

So many words for these schools and I haven't even written the summary yet! Fort Wayne has revamped its roster with more scoring threats and it is paying early dividends with a season-opening road win at #174 DePaul. TAM-C comes in #300 and already has three murderous road games under their belt (32-point loss at Texas A&M, 27-point loss at Texas Tech, 20-point loss at Kentucky). Fort Wayne is the better team and is the beneficiary of playing Commerce's fourth road game in seven days.



College Basketball Best Bet: Purdue Fort Wayne -3.5 (@ FanDuel)

