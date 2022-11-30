College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 30

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Rutgers at Miami

Rutgers has established itself as a strong defensive team under coach Steve Pikiell, but the offense is a different story. The Scarlet Knights currently rank No. 107 in adjusted offensive efficiency, not far from where they've been the past couple of seasons. Rutgers has also yet to face a tough defense this season, with Miami's defense, ranking No. 83 in adjusted efficiency, representing its biggest challenge yet. Prior to this matchup, the best defense Rutgers faced was Temple, No. 117 in defense, and the Scarlet Knights lost 72-66 on a neutral court.

In contrast, Miami recently traveled to UCF and won 66-64, a notable outcome considering UCF profiles similarly to Rutgers, a tough defensive team that struggles to score. Miami also put up 70 points against Maryland, ranked No. 33 in adjusted defensive efficiency, so the Hurricanes are more than capable of scoring on a stout defense. Miami's offense is significantly better than Rutgers, with the former ranked No. 26 in offensive adjusted efficiency whereas Rutgers is ranked No. 107.

Rutgers might have an elite defense, but it won't mean much if the offense can't score. Miami has already shown it can put up points against stiff competition. I'll take the home team.

College Basketball Best Bet: Miami -3

North Carolina at Indiana

Indiana is a juggernaut on paper, ranking top-15 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, but the team has only had one legitimate test all season -- a two-point victory over Xavier on November 18. In fact, Indiana's non-conference schedule up to this point is 9th easiest among all D1 teams, per KenPom, so the Hoosiers still have a lot to prove. North Carolina, on the other hand, has played the 64th hardest non-conference schedule, and the Tar Heels still boast an offensive attack that ranks No. 11 in adjusted efficiency. The Hoosiers will likely compete for high stakes late in the season, but it's hard to buy that they're significantly better than the Tar Heels.

North Carolina might be coming off hard-fought losses in Portland to Iowa State and Alabama, but this team still has a long and noteworthy track record. Considering North Carolina's roster ranks top-15 in both D1 experience and minutes continuity, it's fair to say this is mostly the same team from last season, the one that went on an epic run through the NCAA Tournament before suffering a three-point loss to Kansas in the championship game. North Carolina has already proven time and time again that it can defeat any college team in the country.

Both teams are loaded with ultra-talented players. From Trayce Jackson-Davis to Armando Bacot, these two teams are stacked. Given how close they are, and given this experienced and accomplished group of Tar Heels, I'll take the points in this matchup.

College Basketball Best Bet: North Carolina +5.5

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame enters this game at 5-1, but its record is somewhat hollow with a strength of schedule that ranks at No. 323 among all D1 teams. The Fighting Irish recently lost to St. Bonaventure, 63-51, a team that is nowhere near close to the opponent in today's game. Michigan State, meanwhile, has played the 9th toughest schedule in the country and collected wins against Kentucky, Oregon, and was one basket away from defeating Gonzaga. Even after being thoroughly tested, Michigan State still ranks No. 20 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 49 on the defensive end.

Michigan State's offensive proficiency will likely be on display all game as Notre Dame enters the game with its defense ranked No. 170 in defensive efficiency, which would actually be the second-worst defense among all ACC and Big Ten teams combined. On the other end of the court, Notre Dame's offense will go against a Michigan State team that has already seen several of the best offensive teams in the country.

All in all, Michigan is significantly more balanced and more battle-tested. I'll take the Spartans.

College Basketball Best Bet: Michigan State -2

