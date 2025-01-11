College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, January 11

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We'll look to have another winning entry Saturday after a perfect 3-for-3 in Friday's two-game Big Ten slate. There are plenty of players available for selection, but we'll look to the late-night schedule as that's where some of the best values will be.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Eric Dixon, F, Villanova

Looking to a Big East matchup, the Wildcats of Villanova travel to New York City to tangle with the ranked Red Storm of St. John's at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff time of 7 p.m. EST, and the game can be viewed or streamed on CBSSN.

Dixon offers the opportunity to roll up some big-time totals against a decent St. John's defense which has been decent, but one that really struggles to defend the perimeter at 244th in the nation allowing teams to hit 34.0 percent from behind the arc.

Dixon should come close to exceeding his Pts+Rebs+Asts projections in points alone if he continues to score like he's done of late having posted 23 or more points in eight consecutive outings and 10 of the last 11. He's also made at least two 3-pointers over four straight with 15 overall.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Eric Dixon, Over 28.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

Nembhard and the Bulldogs host the Washington State Cougars at 9 p.m. EST at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, and that game is available on ESPN+.

This is a conference game, as the Cougars are playing in the WCC until the Pac-12 gets its act (back) together again. Washington State is coming off a letdown against Pacific losing 95-94 in overtime despite being heavy favorites. That's not good news with a trip to Gonzaga.

The Cougars' defense has allowed 75.3 PPG, which puts them in the bottom-third of the nation. Teams are hitting 43.3 percent from the field against, so there should be plenty of offensive opportunities available for the Zags. Nembhard has notched consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 10.3 PPG and 10.3 APG during the last three games. He should meet or exceed those numbers against Wazzu.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ryan Nembhard, Over 25.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Nate Kingz, G, Oregon State

We're going with Kingz after winning with teammate Parsa Fallah earlier this week.

Oregon State gets a crack at Pacific in West Coast Conference play, and the Beavers should be able to roll up some healthy offense. The Tigers are coming off a 95-94 stunning OT upset of Washington State, yet the defense has given up an average of 75.2 PPG while conceding 44.1 percent from the field and 34.9 from behind the 3-point line.

Kingz has recently been a little erratic as he was limited to five points at Santa Clara on Thursday, where he only went 2-for-6 from the field - including 1-of-4 from downtown - and was in foul trouble most of the evening. However, he's also managed 15 or more points from three of five outings, so the "More" play is easily attainable if his shot is falling.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nate Kingz, Over 10 Points

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Saturday:

