College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, February 23

It's Sunday, and we have a decent slate of games on the college hardwood. We have three ranked teams in action, as we look for another unbeaten day. We went 2-0 on Saturday, with one "no play". That's because Fresno State's Zaon Collins was suspended for a gambling investigation, and that news came down well after publishing. It's uncertain if Collins bet on the Bulldogs, but hopefully for his sake, he spends his NIL money much more wisely, like playing at PrizePicks. That's because Fresno State is horrendous. Let's get busy on Sunday.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Fletcher Loyer, G, Purdue

The Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers meet in basketball's version of the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry. That's not what these rivals play for on the college hardwood, but I just wanted to mention how that's one of my favorite trophies in all of college football.

Anyway, Loyer is one of my favorite players in college basketball. He'll been a frequent play at PrizePicks over the past two seasons, as he is a solid scorer. Loyer manage just eight points on 2-of-5 shooting at Michigan State in a nine-point loss on Tuesday. He had 14 or more points in the previous three outings, while hitting the mark in six of the past eight games.

Loyer should be able to bounce back against Indiana's leaky defense, as the Hoosiers concede 73.2 points per game (PPG) to rank 223rd, while allowing 43.6 percent from the field (165th) and 32.6 percent from behind the arc (130th).

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Fletcher Loyer, Over 14 Points

Tyrese Hunter, G, Memphis

Hunter managed 24 points on 7-of-21 from the field, including 4-of-11 from behind the 3-point line, in last Sunday's overtime loss at Wichita State. He also was good for 20 points on 8-of-14 from the field, and 4-of-6 from behind the arc, in a 90-62 road win at FAU back on Jan. 2 in the first meet.

Hunter gets another crack against the Owls, who allow 76.2 PPG (300th), while yielding 43.4 percent from the field (152nd). But, FAU is awful against the 3-pointer, with the Owls allowing 38.6 percent (363rd), which is among the worst marks in the nation.

Hunter has 15 or more points in three of the past four games, and six of the previous nine outings, which would cash the 'more' on this point total. Let's hope Hunter takes advantage of the soft perimeter defense of FAU for another big showing from downtown.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyrese Hunter, Over 14.5 Points

Chibuzo Agbo, G, USC

Going back to the Big Ten, and really, what says Big Ten more than a USC-Rutgers battle, we cast an eye to the sharpshooter Agbo.

The Rutgers defense has been horrific, as the Scarlet Knights are allowing 75.9 PPG (294th), while allowing the opposition to hit 45.4 percent (273rd) from the field, and 34.7 percent from behind the 3-point line.

We've picked Agbo pretty frequently in this space, and he is a great addition to a lineup when the matchup is favorable. And, it is very favorable on Sunday. Agbo has been a little bit erratic lately, posting five or fewer points in two of the past four games, while going for 18 or more points in the other two. Against a bad Rutgers D, he should trend toward one of those solid shooting performances.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Chibuzo Agbo, Over 11 Points

