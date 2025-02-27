College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Thursday, February 27

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Well, we're looking to bounce back on Thursday. We missed our first play by a half-point, crushed the second pick, and the third guy decided to take the night off Wednesday. It's a full slate of games, and an exciting one, too. Let's build up that bankroll so we have plenty of bread to toss around when the NCAA Tournament starts.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Getting ready for March Madness? For the latest in the projected field of 68 for 2025 NCAA Tournament, head to the RotoWire Bracketology page.

Tre Carroll, F, FAU

As a proud FAU alum, I am always excited when I get the opportunity to play a game involving the Owls on PrizePicks.

I was equally excited when Carroll decided to stick around and finish what he started, despite the fact that most of the 2023 Final Four team bolted once head coach Dusty May pulled up stakes for the Michigan job. You can't blame the kids for going to greener pastures, literally, but Carroll elected to stay, and he has emerged as a team leader for new coach John Jakus, and as a fan favorite for his loyalty, and for his hair.

Carroll is coming off a 20-point performance in a loss at Memphis Sunday, as he was an efficient 9-of-15 against the ranked Tigers. It was just his fourth game with 20+ points this season.

However, Carroll and the Owls will be facing a North Texas team which locks it down on defense. The Mean Green has allowed just 58.8 points per game (PPG) to rank 2nd in the country, while teams are hitting just 40.9 percent (38th) from the field, and 30.0 percent (22nd) from behind the 3-point line. Carroll has just 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting vs. UNT in the first meeting Jan. 26 in Denton. Go 'less' on Carroll in the points department at "The Elly".

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tre Carroll, Under 12.5 Points

Nate Calmese, G, Washington State

Calmese and the Cougs welcome the San Diego Toreros to Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash. for a 9:30 p.m. ET tip time, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

San Diego has really struggled this season, winning just four of 29 games, while going 0-11 on the road. Defense is a major reason why USD has stunk so bad this season, as the Toreros allow 78.6 PPG (333rd), while allowing teams to hit 45.3 percent (267th) from the field, and a whopping 37.3 percent (353rd) from downtown.

Calmese and the Cougars edged the Toreros 65-61 in the first meeting at the Jenny Craig Pavilion (seriously, that's San Diego home arena), with the guard leading the way. The Cougars managed to hit just 42.2 percent (19-of-45) that evening, with Calmese doing the heavy lifting. He was 9-of-17 from the field, ending up with 27 points, while also connecting on a trio of 3-pointers. He was just one of two players in double digits, and easily the most impressive player by far. Calmese should enjoy another strong game against the leaky Toreros D.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nate Calmese, Over 16.5 Points

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

Stefan Todorovic, F, Pepperdine

We've picked on the Portland Pilots plenty of times this season, so what's one more time? And, really, time is running out, as the Pilots will likely be grounded early in the West Coast Conference Tournament in early-March, barring a miraculous run, and then the opportunity will no longer present itself.

Portland is one of the worst defenses in the nation, allowing 80.7 PPG (352nd), while yielding a 46.2 percent (311th) field-goal percentage and 37.7 percent (355th) mark from downtown. There is plenty of opportunity for the Pepperdine Waves to shine in this WCC battle.

We've ridden with Todorovic before. The former SMU Mustang and San Francisco Don has found a home in Malibu, averaging 18.4 PPG with 5.7 RPG and 2.3 APG this season, while hitting 2.0 3-pointers per contest. He doesn't even need to get to his season average against the lowly Pilots to hit the 'more' number. Perhaps PrizePicks is ultra-conservative given that he was just 2-of-13 from the field in the first meeting, a stunning 20-point loss to Portland, on Feb. 1. Take advantage of their conservatism. He won't struggle against Portland twice.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Stefan Todorovic, Over 17.5 Points

Thursday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Thursday:

Tre Carroll, FAU, Under 12.5 Points

Nate Calmese, Washington State, Over 16.5 Points

Stefan Todorovic, Pepperdine, Over 17.5 Points

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.