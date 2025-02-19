College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Wednesday, February 19

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

I recall a familiar saying, and I think it was computers class, from a South Florida high school teacher who simply asked us to call him "Charlie". He certainly didn't make up the term, but he always used to say, "K.I.S.S. - keep it simple, stupid." I remember this saying each day when setting my PrizePicks lineup. I don't just write these pieces, but I play them each evening, too. Sometimes, I'll flex it out, if I am not feeling particularly confident, and other days I'll go for the power play where you must get all of the picks correct, or you receive no nachos.

I really liked the early picks, but the late-night play concerned me a little, but we hit another 3-for-3 in rather easy fashion. I hope to like the picks as much Wednesday. And, I'll remember to "K.I.S.S." these picks. I promise I am not being lazy, limiting the research to just 'points'. But, simply going more or less on points has been the recipe for success more often than not. Let's go for another 3-for-3 day.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Michael Walz, C, Richmond

The 6-foot-11 junior center from Berwyn, Penn. might not be on the tip of everyone's tongue when considering the top big men in the nation, or even the top bigs in the Atlantic 10 conference. But, he has been turning up the intensity lately.

Walz is averaging just 6.5 points per game (PPG) on the season, but he has nine or more points in four consecutive outings, including a 20-point effort in an overtime loss to Loyola Chicago on Feb. 11.

The reason to consider Walz is due to the poor defensive play of La Salle. The Explorers allow 76.0 PPG to rank 297th in the country, while teams are hitting 45.7 percent (295th) from the field. La Salle does a pretty decent job along the perimeter, limiting teams to 32.9 percent, which means it generally gets pounded by the bigs in the frontcourt. That's where Walz comes in. If he can simply get to that magical nine-point number again, we cash.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Michael Walz, Over 8.5 Points

Cam Crawford, G, Duquesne

We'll stick in the A-10 for our second play. Whenever you see an opponent playing against the Fordham Rams, that should get your Spidey senses tingling. If you keep an Excel spreadsheet or Google doc, etc., jot down that Fordham's defense is bad.

The Rams are in the basement of the A-10 standings at just 3-9 in the conference, and they're just 2-7 on the road. A lack of defense is the root of their troubles, as the Rams allow 77.2 PPG (315th), while teams are hitting 46.9 percent (331st) from the field, and 34.8 percent (271st) from behind the 3-point line.

Surprisingly, Fordham beat Duquesne 65-63 in the first meeting on Jan. 26 in the boroughs. However, Crawford still did a decent job. In fact, he was the team's leading scorer with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. He is coming off a 2-of-8 night at Dayton, going for just five points, and he can be a little erratic. However, he also has hit double digits in four of the past six games. We just need 10 against the lowly Rams on Hump Day.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Cam Crawford, Over 9.5 Points

RJ Luis Jr., G-F, St. John's

I feel as if we haven't picked on DePaul enough this season. The Blue Demon are 2-13, tied in the cellar with the Seton Hall Pirates in the Big East.

These teams met earlier in the season in New York, with the Johnnies coming away with an 89-61 rout on Dec. 17 at Carnesecca Arena. Luis was the high man with 19 points, one of three guys to go for 16 or more points in the game, joining Kadary Richmond (18 points) and Simeon Wilcher (16 points).

All three of those options would be good against the Blue Demons, but Luis tends to be the most explosive, and he has been most consistent. Luis had 23 points with 14 rebounds and five assists against Creighton on Sunday, and he has a pair of double-doubles in the past four outings, while going for 17 or more points in four of the past five contests.

DePaul allows 73.2 PPG (231st) and a 45.0 percent defensive field-goal percentage (255th), while allowing 3-pointers at a 34.5 percent clip (252nd). Look for Luis and the ranked Red Storm to shine. Let's include points plus the rebounds here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: RJ Luis Jr., Over 26.5 Pts+Rebs

Wednesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Wednesday:

