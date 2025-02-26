College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Wednesday, February 26

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Wednesday, and we have another full slate. It's time to really kick it into high gear now, as the regular season is starting to wind down, and conference tournaments are on the horizon. We hit our first two 'more' plays yesterday, but Colorado State's Nique Clifford had a terrible shooting night against Air Force, and he just couldn't get untracked from the field. His rebound and assist numbers were good, but he ended up giving us the famous "Meat Loaf Night", or two out of three.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Matus Hronsky, F, Duquesne

Let's look to the Atlantic 10 conference for our first play of the night again on Wednesday. The Dukes travel to John Glaser Arena in Philadelphia to battle the La Salle Explorers. Tip time is 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

The 6-foot-8 junior from Slovakia is looking to stay hot against an Explorers team which probably should explore some YouTube videos on how to play defense. La Salle stinks. The Explorers are allowing 75.5 points per game (PPG) to rank 287th in the country, while teams are hitting at a 45.5 percent (283rd) clip from the field. If La Salle does anything well defensively, it's guard the three, as it is middle of the road at 33.0 percent (151st).

So, because La Salle is decent against the triple, we'll focus on a frontcourt player for the Dukes, and that's where Hronsky comes in. He is averaging just 5.4 PPG on the season, but he has been hot lately. He dropped a season-high 16 points at Dayton on Feb. 15, and he had 11 points at St. Bonaventure last time out on Saturday despite a 3-of-13 night. He hit a couple of threes, while getting to the line for a 3-of-4 night. He is averaging 11.3 PPG in the past three games, and two of his three double-digit scoring performances this season have been since the Dayton game. He just needs four buckets here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Matus Hronsky, Over 7.5 Points

Jalen Haynes, F, George Mason

We'll stay in the A-10 for the second leg of our three-play, because if you're a regular reader you know we like to pick on Fordham's abysmal defense.

The Rams make La Salle look like the Houston Cougars on the defensive end, as Fordham allows 77.1 PPG (317th), while teams are cashing in at a 46.8 percent (328th) clip from the field, one of the worst defensive field-goal percentages in the country. Fordham allows 34.3 percent (236th) from behind the arc, too.

George Mason hosts Fordham at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va., and the game can be viewed at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, by the way.

The big man Haynes, a 6-foot-8 senior out of Fort Lauderdale, has been rather consistent lately. He has scored in double digits in seven consecutive games, and nine out of the past 10 outings. His high in conference play was a 22-point effort Feb. 15 against St. Joseph's, a team with a fairly effective defense. Look for Haynes to get busy in the paint. He has made more field-goal attempts than he has missed in four of his past six games, and he has at least seven makes in five of the past nine outings. He has also gotten to the free-throw line at least six times in three of the past five.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jalen Haynes, Over 14.5 Points

Jamiya Neal, G-F, Creighton

Another team we love to pick on is DePaul of the Big East. Creighton plays host to the Blue Demons at 9 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha, and the game can be viewed or streamed on Peacock.

In a 73-49 victory earlier in the season at Wintrust Arena in suburban Chicago, Neal went for a team-best 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting against DePaul, including a 2-of-5 night from behind the 3-point line. Neal has been a steady contributor for Creighton lately, going for 12 or more points in four straight outings, and six of the past seven.

DePaul allows 73.9 PPG (247th), while teams are hitting 45.3 percent (266th) from the field and 35.1 percent (279th) from downtown. Look for Neal and the Bluejays wing players to have an especially solid evening at the expense of the Blue Demons.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jamiya Neal, Over 13.5 Points

