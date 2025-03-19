College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Wednesday, March 19

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We're on to Wednesday for the second pair of First Four games. And, as a reminder, remember to take advantage of the special offer over 'More' than 0.5 Points for Auburn's Johni Broome on Thursday. Where we normally would pick three players, including Broome can help you double up. Take advantage of the gift, as we ramp up for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Getting ready for March Madness? For the latest in the projected field of 68 for 2025 NCAA Tournament, head to the RotoWire Bracketology page.

Dallas Hobbs, G, Mount St. Mary's

Hobbs and "The Mount" take on American in the first play-in game in Dayton, tipping off at 6:40 p.m. ET. The guard is coming off an 18-point performance in the 63-49 victory over Iona in the MAAC Tournament Final, and he added seven assists with three rebounds and a steal, while hitting 4-of-13 from behind the 3-point line.

Hobbs and his Mountaineer teammates will be looking to take advantage of an American defense which was stingy, allowing just 67.9 points per game, which was 58th in the nation. The Eagles like to slow the pace down to a crawl on offense, trying to make up for its leaky defense. American allowed teams to hit 45.6 percent (283rd) from the field, while teams hit 33.0 percent (142nd) against it from downtown.

Hobbs has been a little erratic lately, though, going for eight points in each of the first two games of the MAAC Tourney. He has two or more 3-pointers in seven straight games, and at least one successful make from behind the arc in 16 straight since Jan. 18. Still, this is a rather high projection for what should be a lower-scoring affair.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dallas Hobbs, Under 13 Points

Matt Rogers, F, American

It all starts and stops with Rogers, as far as the American offensive attack is concerned. He led the team in the regular season with 17.2 PPG, one of just three players on the Eagles roster to average more than 10 points per contest. The other two players, Elijah Stephens (10.6 PPG) and Greg Jones (10.3 PPG) were distant secondary and tertiary scoring options.

Rogers averaged 15.0 PPG in 3 games in the Patriot League Tournament en route to this NCAA Tournament bid.

It could be a rough ride in Rogers' neighborhood, though, as MSM has allowed 58 or fewer points in each of the past four outings. As a whole, the Mountaineers have thrown a blanket on teams, allowing just a 40.6 percent (31st) field-goal percentage, and 31.2 percent (49th) 3-pointer percentage, among the best in the nation. Let's go 'less' on Rogers.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Matt Rogers, Under 16.5 Points

Zach Freemantle, F, Xavier

The 6-foot-9 senior for the Musketeers could be playing in his final collegiate game, so he is going to make it count.

Freemantle averaged 17.3 PPG with 7.1 RPG this season, and he has really turned up the intensity on the scoring end lately, going for 23 or more points in three of his past four games. He also has five or more boards in nine consecutive outings.

Texas has a rather so-so defense, and the Longhorns are going to find Freemantle is a load to handle. The 'Horns allowed 71.4 PPG (161st) and 42.5 percent (98th) from the floor. They're not great from three, either, allowing 33.8 percent (200th) in that department. The big man can step out and give you one or two triples per game, too. Let's go high on Freemantle's total for points, boards and assists combined.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Zach Freemantle, Over 26.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

