College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Wednesday, March 5

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Wednesday, and it's slate is littered with big-time matchups from coast to coast. I'm sad to not see any of the little guys included, unless you consider the Atlantic 10 less than, compared to the likes of the Big East, Big Ten, SEC, etc. I certainly do not, as I love the A-10, and all three picks will come from conference games from that league, actually. Let's get back on track, and grab another 3-for-3.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Getting ready for March Madness? For the latest in the projected field of 68 for 2025 NCAA Tournament, head to the RotoWire Bracketology page.

Jayden Pierre, G, Providence

If you've been following along this season, you know that DePaul has been a frequent target of ours.

The Blue Demons defense has been horrific more often than not. DePaul allows 73.9 points per game (PPG) to rank 237th in the nation, while teams are hitting 45.5 percent (273rd) and 35.0 percent (279th) from behind the 3-point line.

Pierre has managed double-digit point totals in 10 consecutive games dating back to Jan. 25, and he was good for 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting, while hitting 1-of-6 from behind the 3-point line, in the first matchup at DePaul back on Dec. 10. He has managed at least three assists in seven of the past nine games since Jan. 28, too. Let's go high on his points and assists projection.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jayden Pierre, Over 16.5 Pts+Asts

Jalen Haynes, F, George Mason

Hopefully we're not going to the well too often here. We love Haynes, the 6-foot-8, 260-pound senior from Fort Lauderdale. He has made us a winner more than once this season.

Haynes racked up 14 points with seven rebounds on a 4-of-5 shooting night last time out at Duquesne on Saturday, and he had 25 points with seven boards prior to that against Fordham last Wednesday. Not only has he managed 10 or more points in nine straight games, but he has seven or more boards in seven consecutive outings.

Haynes should be able to take advantage of a terrible La Salle defense which allows 75.0 PPG (273rd), while teams are hitting 45.7 percent (283rd) from the field. If the Explorers do anything well, it's defend the 3-pointer, with teams hitting 32.7 percent (130th). That's why we're loading up on the beef in the frontcourt for GMU.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jalen Haynes, Over 21.5 Pts+Rebs

Find the latest updates in college basketball player props on RotoWire.

Trey Autry, G, George Washington

Don't even think for one minute we won't be picking on those defensively-challenge Fordham Rams.

The Rams have allowed an awful 77.5 PPG (320th), while the opposition is hitting 47.0 percent (333rd) from the field, one of the worst marks in the nation. Teams are hitting 34.7 percent (263rd) from behind the 3-point line, too.

Autry took advantage of a poor La Salle team last time out on Saturday, going for 13 points, with a pair of 3-pointers. He has 11 or more points in five of the past eight outings, too. This will be his first crack at the Rams, but look for a similar showing to the line he had against the Explorers, a team with a similarly poor defensive effort.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Trey Autry, Over 10.5 Points

Wednesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Wednesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.