College Basketball Pick'em Today: Saturday Plays for PrizePicks

The 2024-25 college basketball season heads into another full weekend of exciting matchups. It was a tough night on Friday, so we'll look to get back on track Saturday. We'll focus on the Santa Clara-Stanford game at 10 p.m. ET for a couple of picks, giving you some time to mix and match, perhaps with some other sports.

Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

In the early window, we get a ranked Cincinnati Bearcats visiting McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, with a tip time at 2 p.m. ET. This game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+ or ACC Network.

The Bearcats head into this battle with a lockdown defense. UC has allowed just 53.0 PPG, while limiting opponents to just a 35.5 field-goal percentage and a 26.2 3-pointer percentage. That means it is likely going to be a tough go for Ndongo and his buddies in the Yellow Jackets' offense.

Ndongo had his way against the likes of West Georgia, North Florida and Texas Southern, an early-season bevy of directional school opponents. Against Georgia last time out on Nov. 15, it was a much different story. Ndongo was limited to 14 points and four boards, and he misfired on eight of his 12 field-goal attempts. He should struggle again versus another power conference opponent.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Baye Ndongo, Under 21.5 Pts+Rebs

Johnny O'Neil, F, Santa Clara

In the late game, Stanford and Santa Clara battle at the Leavey Center at 10 p.m. ET, and that game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Stanford has a suffocating defense, allowing just 61.4 PPG, while limiting the opposition to just 43.0 percent from the field. O'Neil is a very good Under play in the 3-pointer department. In his first four games, O'Neil was just 1-of-17, or 5.8 percent. He had four 3-pointers last time out against UC Riverside but has gone Under this target in four of his five games.

Go low on O'Neil's triple total against Stanford's strong D.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Johnny O'Neil, Under 1.5 3-Pointers

Oziyah Sellers, G, Stanford

On the flip side, Stanford should have its way against a shaky Santa Clara defense. The Broncos have allowed 77.2 PPG, while teams are hitting at a 44.3 clip from the field, while stroking triples at a 36.2-percent clip.

Sellers has been a little bit erratic offensively, alternating good and bad games all season. Against Norfolk State last time out, he managed 15 points with six rebounds while hitting a 3-pointer. He has managed at least one triple in every game to date, totaling eight 3-pointers overall. That's his calling card, and he should find very little resistance from the Santa Clara defense.

Sellers is averaging 13.2 PPG, and all he has to do is get to get near his average against a poor D. This seems like a slam-dunk play.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Oziyah Sellers, Over 11.5 Points

