College Basketball Picks: Best Bets Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, January 15

Ride the wave, everyone! ANOTHER 3-0 day yesterday extended my 2024 run to 9-0! Heaters like this are what make handicapping so fun! Just like golf, the potential of hitting that perfect shot amongst 70+ others keeps us coming back for more! We all know this isn't sustainable, so enjoy it while you can, be aggressive but smart with your bets, and let's keep this train rolling a little longer today, shall we?

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

There is no conference in which it is harder to win on the road than the Big 10. Home teams have won 28 of 37 league games so far, and these teams are poster children for the drastic home/road splits. Even outside the Big 10, Iowa is 0-4 in true road games with an average loss of 15.8. Minnesota is 2-0 in their home games against top-100 teamsm and the Gophers are on an 8-2 SU/9-1 ATS run in their last 10 games overall. With Iowa off two convincing home victories, we are getting excellent value playing against the Hawkeyes as well.



College Basketball Best Bet: Minnesota -2 (@ FanDuel)

Sacred Heart Pioneers at LeMoyne Dolphins

We head to the NEC for this deep-dive selection. As with most teams making the jump to D1 hoops, Le Moyne has taken its lumps with a tough schedule and a higher level of competition. The Dolphins' only lined home win came against KenPom No. 326 Dartmouth in early-December. Sacred Heart is 5-1 against teams outside the KP top-300, and its loss came in November when rotations were still being figured out. With this small number, and fully healthy, I see quite a bit of value on the Pioneers today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Sacred Heart -1.5 (universal)

Southern Jaguars at Bethune Cookman Wildcats

We finish our Monday tour around the country in the SWAC with a team that is making its second straight Monday appearance, the Southern Jaguars. The Jags appear to be the class of the SWAC, and it likely won't be long before any value they still have is sucked up by their success. I'm going to take advantage of it for as long as possible. Since Southern has been fully healthy and its lineup and rotation stabilized, the Jags have won eight of their last nine games, including a win at No. 28 Mississippi State. They have dominated teams outside the top-300, and at No. 337, Bethune doesn't have much going for it, with zero wins against top-300 teams. It is a road game, so it could be a decent challenge, but the Jags should cover tonight once again.



College Basketball Best Bet: Southern -4.5 (universal)

