College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, February 6

Second-half collapses have been an issue with many of our losses recently, and Sunday was no exception. All three selections were covering at half, including Temple turning a four point halftime lead into a 16-point loss and Fordham blowing a six point halftime lead with a 10-point loss. Normally, after an 0-3 day like that, I would be an observer today, but that's now how it works here! Let's see what Monday has to offer for redemption.

Miami vs Duke

Both teams come in with quick Saturday/Monday turnarounds, with the Canes coming off a much-needed road win at Clemson and Duke off the much-hyped home win over UNC. The Duke/UNC hype often presents value for the opposing team in the following game, and that theory applies today. Miami has yet to lose at home this year with four KenPom top-50 wins under its belt. Conversely, Duke is 0-4 on the road against ACC foes inside the top-100 with losses of 11, 24, eight and three, all of which are greater than the 2.5-point spread in this one. Grab the value on the Canes tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: Miami -2.5 (universally)

Texas at Kansas

Texas has quite the resume, which is made all that more impressive when you consider what the program has gone through with Chris Beard's issues and consequent dismissal. Kansas' success seems to be directly tied with its focus and motivation. KU avenged its loss to Kansas State with a big win over the Wildcats last Tuesday but then immediately followed it up with a sluggish performance at Iowa State on Saturday. As has been previously documented, the Jayhawks simply aren't a good home favorite play, as they are just 4-6 ATS in their last 10 home games and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 as favorites. The Horns can absolutely win this game outright, and at this number, there is too much value to pass up.



College Basketball Best Bet: Texas +4.5 (@ FanDuel)

Weber State at Northern Colorado

Weber is a team that has been good to me lately, and this small number presents a bit of value that is worth a play. After a sluggish start to the season, Weber has gelled in conference play and is in the thick of the Big Sky race. The Wildcats are 7-1 on the year against opponents outside of the KenPom top-200 and are on a 7-3 SU and 6-4 ATS run in their last 10 games overall. Northern Colorado is in the midst of a down season, including a recent run of 2-8 SU and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 overall. I'll go with the team that is playing well and getting points over a struggling team with little signs of turning things around every time.



College Basketball Best Bet: Weber State +1.5 (@ FanDuel)

