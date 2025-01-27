College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, January 27

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Woof. After an 0-3 Sunday, I'm on an 0-6 slide, so I advise everyone to go a little lighter today while I navigate one of the many dips that occur during the college basketball season. Let's remember, even with the slide, I'm only down 4 units on the year. There will be rough stretches, particularly in January and February when conference familiarity tightens the lines, which is why any successful bettor plays the long game. Here's to learning from yesterday (maybe not three road favorites today?) and having a winning day today.

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Troy Trojans

This is at the very high end of where I would put this number, and I think there is compelling evidence that the Golden Eagles can keep this close. In their conference road losses, Southern Miss was competitive at No. 145 JMU, No. 110 S. Alabama, and took No. 160 Texas State to OT. The Golden Eagles are also 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six contests against Troy, a team that doesn't blow a lot of teams out.

College Basketball Best Bet: Southern Miss +11.5 (universal)



SE Louisiana Lions vs Houston Christian Huskies

SELA is a team that has been good to us, and I like their situation today. The Lions have won five straight in this series and are off to a 6-3 start in Southland play with the three losses coming to the top teams in the conference. HCU has played better of late but this would be their best road win (by far), and they may have to do it without Demari Williams. Off a 23-point home win over No. 292 Incarnate Word, the Lions stay hot and handle the No. 280 Huskies tonight.

College Basketball Best Bet: SE Louisiana -5.5 (@ BetRivers)



UCLA Bruins at Southern Cal Trojans

After Mick Cronin's infamous "toughness" rant, the Bruins have come out swinging with three straight wins, including an impressive battle against Wisconsin. USC reminds me a lot of Iowa -- an all-offense, no-defense finesse team that the Bruins should pound into submission. I think the wrong team is favored here, and I'm going to take full advantage.

College Basketball Best Bet: UCLA +1.5 (@ FanDuel)



Monday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Monday, January 27:

Southern Miss +11.5 (universal)

SE Louisiana -5.5 (@ BetRivers)

UCLA +1.5 (@ FanDuel)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.