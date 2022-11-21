College Basketball Betting
College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, Nov. 21

Written by 
Eric Timm 
November 21, 2022

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Welcome to Feast Week! Tis the season for holiday tournaments all around the country and points beyond. After another 2-1 day on Sunday, I'm now 4-2 in my Sunday/Monday rotation within this space. Let's see where today's action takes us. Good luck and I hope everyone has a safe and healthy Thanksgiving! 

Drexel vs Texas-Arlington

Drexel is a team I'm keeping an eye on early this year but backing the Dragons violates one of my basic early-season tenants: avoid backing teams playing their first game away from home. So what is the attraction? The answer lies when examining the UT-Arlington roster, where the Mavs saw six players that started 10 or more games depart. UTA is in complete rebuild mode, while Drexel enjoys some continuity, which is a big factor for me when evaluating mid/low-majors early in the season. Drexel already has a KenPom top-200 win over Old Dominion, while Arlington has yet to beat anyone in D1. The Dragons are the play. 

College Basketball Best Bet: Drexel -3 (at PointsBet)

Nevada vs Tulane

This is a fantastic mid-major matchup between two teams inside the KenPom top-100. After being quite disappointing last year, Steve Alford looks to have Nevada retooled and playing harder as evident by being the No. 1 Effective FG% defense in the country thus far. I also like that the Wolfpack has already played both a road game and a game against another top-100 team, so they come in tested. I have a ton of respect for this Tulane team, and I believe they will be a team I back often the rest of the year. The reason I'm going against them today are for the same reasons I'm backing Nevada: the Green Wave has yet to leave home, and they have played (and crushed) only teams outside the top-300 so far. In a big step up in competition and a sizeable road trip to the Cayman Islands, I'll take the battle-tested Wolfpack getting more than a bucket. 

College Basketball Best Bet: Nevada +3.5 (at FanDuel)

High Point vs Central Michigan

High Point was a winner for me earlier this season with an outright win over Wofford as a decent dog. The Panthers are well-stocked and well-coached with G.G. Smith taking over for his legendary father (Tubby) last season. High Point also has a tough road game under its belt -- a tight contest at UNLV last week. CMU is a team with the dreaded combination of playing fast and playing poor defensively, a combo High Point can exploit with its excellent 3-point shooting. The Panthers are No. 11 in 3-point percentage in the country (43.6%) and have the talent to overwhelm the Chips if CMU chooses to try to run and gun. This one could get ugly. 

College Basketball Best Bet: High Point -4 (at DraftKings)

 

Monday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday night:

  • Drexel (-3)
  • Nevada (+3.5)
  • High Point (-4)

