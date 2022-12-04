College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, December 4

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Welcome to December where conference action starts to sprinkle into the rotation! After back-to-back 1-2 days last week, my record now stands at 8-7/+1 unit, so we're still profitable on the year, but let's get back on the winning track with a slim Sunday slate that still managed to produce a few gems.

Stetson @ Florida

Stetson is a team out of the A-Sun that has already fared well against in-state big brothers Florida State and South Florida so far this year. True, both FSU and USF are down this year, but to win both games outright on the road is impressive. The Hatters' style (KenPom #354 in tempo) generally means they are in every game, as evident by their two losses coming by four and an OT loss by two. They play defense as though they have octopus-like arms, they care for the ball and shoot a high percentage from the floor, making them a tough opponent to prep for. The Gators brought in coach Todd Golden and his fast-paced style from San Francisco this year, and it appears it will take a bit for his team to adjust. Against similar competition (#213 Kennesaw St. and #238 Oregon St.) the Gators were 10 and 13-point victors. Comfortable victories both, but nowhere near covering the number they are laying today. Grab all those points.

College Basketball Best Bet: Stetson +18.5 (at FanDuel)

Virginia Tech vs North Carolina

VT is off to another fast start, fueled by its disciplined and precision style. The Hokies are KenPom's 23rd most efficient offense in the country and are Top 100 in just about every offensive category. They will not help UNC get out and run, a key to the Heels' success. UNC has struggled to create turnovers against less disciplined teams and VT will surely test their patience. The Heels' lone with away from the Dean Dome was an 8-point win against #107 Portland. Off three straight losses, UNC is sure to come out firing, but I trust Tech's style and home court...... being an underdog make it an even easier selection.

College Basketball Best Bet: Virginia Tech +1.5 (at BetMGM)

San Francisco vs Utah State

There is some excellent basketball being played west of the Mississippi, and this may be the best game on today's slate. Both teams are inside KenPom's Top 100 (SF at #90, USU at #50) and the two teams have combined for just one loss. The Dons' home court advantage is formidable and will be Utah State's stiffest challenge. In the Aggies' lone road game, #180 San Diego took them to OT before USU prevailed by 2. I foresee a similar result here in a hotly contested and highly entertaining game.

College Basketball Best Bet: San Francisco +3.5 (at DraftKings)

