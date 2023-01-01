College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, January 1

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Happy 2023 to you all! I hope the new year bring you much love and happiness.....and winners! Now that the holiday break is over, college hoops really kicks into full gear and I'm here for it! The last time we met, I had a 3-0 day.......let's bring in 2023 with 3 more winners!

Cornell at Dartmouth

The Big Red of Cornell have been a team I have generally liked to back over the last few years and with good reason. They have been cover machines, particularly against poor teams like Dartmouth, which comes in at No. 316 in KenPom. Cornell is 7-2 ATS in its last nine lined games overall and 7-3 ATS in its last 10 road games. This is a big number as a road favorite, but this favorable combination doesn't scare me away. Back the Big Red with confidence.



College Basketball Best Bet: Cornell -8.5 (universally)

USC at Washington State

To say USC has dominated this series is an understatement. The Trojans have won 10 straight and many of them have been by double digits. USC is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 road games. This would be, by far, Washington State's best win, and while they are certainly capable of pulling off a victory, it is a bit presumptuous to make the Cougars a favorite here. I'll take the live dog in USC.



College Basketball Best Bet: USC +1.5 (universally)

Butler at Georgetown

For long-time college basketball fans, the Hoyas were like your aunt's deviled eggs at a holiday gathering: always good, no matter how they were put together. Sadly, the Georgetown program has fallen on hard times, and the Hoyas are tough to watch. Patrick Ewing appears to be over his head as a head coach, and the recruits that folks thought he would bring in haven't panned out. Today, Butler makes the trip to DC, a situation in which they are comfortable. Butler is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 as favorites and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 on the road. The Bulldogs have also dominated teams outside the KenPom top-100, and with G'town checking in at No. 168, this shapes up to be a comfortable victory for the Bulldogs.



College Basketball Best Bet: Butler -3.5 (@ FanDuel)

