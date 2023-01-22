College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, January 22

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Hello and a glorious Sunday morning to you all! After my fifth straight 2-1 on Monday, my current run now stands at 13-5 with an overall record of 23-17/+7 on the year! Let's stay profitable with a dive into this Sunday's small but entertaining college hoops schedule.

Siena vs Fairfield

The Metro Atlantic is one of my favorite small conferences to handicap and this year is no exception. Siena sits atop the MAAC with a 7-1 conference record and are winners of 8-of-9 overall. To say the Saints have dominated the series with Fairfield is a gross understatement. Siena has won nine straight over the Stags, most of those wins coming in convincing fashion. The Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall, 4-1 ATS in their last five at home, and 4-1 ATS in their last five as favorites. This is a sizeable number, but Siena is used to covering them, particularly against Farifield.



College Basketball Best Bet: Siena -6.5 (universally)

Marist at Mount St. Mary's

More Sunday MAACtion, and this one is a pure value play. I would argue Mount shouldn't be giving more than three to any team, particularly a team like Marist who has proven it can win on the road against even competition. At KenPom #310, the Red Foxes are lowly rated, but have recorded outright conference wins at #271 Canisius and #249 Niagara, both in the month of January. The Mountaineers have played close games at home inside the MAAC, but have yet to record a home conference win. They may get one here, but four is too many points for this team to be giving.



College Basketball Best Bet: Marist +4 (@ DraftKings)

Temple at Houston

Houston is a group of grown men playing against the boys of a down AAC. Like an NBA team that knows they are making the playoffs, Kelvin Sampson's biggest challenge is not winning games and getting to the tournament, but making sure his guys are rested, healthy, and peaking when March rolls around. Home games seem to be where his Cougars take their foot off the gas as Houston is 9-1 SU in their last 10 at home (the lone blemish being against #3 Alabama) but just 5-5 ATS in that stretch. Temple is 3-0 on the road in conference so far, and while those wins have come against inferior competition, the Owls are playing with some confidence. Temple plays hard and Houston just needs a nice, easy win before traveling to UCF on Wednesday.



College Basketball Best Bet: Temple +20 (@ PointsBet)

