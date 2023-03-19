College Basketball Betting
College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 19

Written by 
Eric Timm 
March 19, 2023

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

March Madness is too great to go so fast, but here we are, staring down the conclusion of Round 2. At this point in the year, I find metrics and trends to be less effective tools, relying more on my eyeballs and match-ups, depth and injuries. Today is going to be fun day, so let's see what we can find!

Connecticut vs Saint Mary's

I don't know why, but I haven't been sold on UCONN all year, yet the Huskies continue to prove me wrong. Teams that have given the Huskies fits are quick, athletic teams like Marquette and Xavier. Quick and athletic is not how one would describe the Gaels, who rolled through the mediocre competition on their schedule but struggled against the elite. The Saint Mary's style only gets you so far in today's game, and I think that point is today. 


College Basketball Best Bet: Connecticut -4 (@ PointsBet)

Indiana vs Miami

Much like Memphis/Florida Atlantic in the first round, it stinks that these two teams have to play each other in the second, as both are teams I've liked all year. However, despite being on Miami most of the year, I'm not blind to its shortcomings. They have been escape artists all year, flirting with disaster, and their 114th ranked defense before pulling things out down the stretch. On the other side, when motivated and focused, IU is one of the best teams in the country and has the type of stud in Trayce Jackson-Davis that can carry a team to a deep run. TJD should have his way against the talented but inexperienced interior of Miami. The Hoosiers are my favorite play of the day. 


College Basketball Best Bet: Indiana -1.5 (@ FanDuel)

Gonzaga vs TCU

Quietly, the Zags continue to roll along with the nation's No. 1 offense, and Drew Timme closing out what feels like his 13th season at Gonzaga. TCU is a good squad, but doesn't have the offense (51st) to keep up with or the defense (23rd) to slow down the Zags surgical offense. The status of Mike Miles is always a huge factor for TCU, and if he's anything less than 100 percent, TCU doesn't stand much of a chance. This one could get ugly. 


College Basketball Best Bet: Gonzaga -4 (@ DraftKings)

 

Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, March 19:

  • UCONN -4 (@ PointsBet)
  • Indiana -1.5 (@ FanDuel)
  • Gonzaga -4 (@ DraftKings)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the College Basketball odds page on RotoWire.

Sports betting is officially live in the state of Massachusetts, just in time for March Madness. To get the most bang for your buck when selecting a sportsbook as a new customer, check out these Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eric Timm
Eric Timm
Eric is celebrating his 20th season as a featured handicapper with Nelly's Sportsline! He specializes in the NFL, College Football, and College Basketball. His positive demeanor coupled with a steady and measured approach has helped his clients attain both short and long-term success, making him one of the most respected handicappers in the Midwest.
