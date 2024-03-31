College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 31

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The Elite 8 wraps up today with three teams many expected to be here and one that is on a magical run that elicits memories of 1983. Let's get to today's fantastic games.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Tennessee Volunteers

It seems that Matt Painter has constructed a team that not even he can coach into a corner. Purdue's inside/out game is unmatched with POY Zach Edey and the #1 three-point shooting team in the country. Tennessee is an elite defensive team but they are prone to offensive struggles that eventually catches up to Rick Barnes-coached teams. These teams played earlier in the year and Purdue came away with a four-point win. Today's game won't be that close.



College Basketball Best Bet: Purdue -3.5 (universal)

NC State Wolfpack vs Duke Blue Devils

11th-seeded NC State is the darling of the tournament so far and are playing so well. Big man DJ Burns has lead the attack with his size and passing touch along with a fantastic defense. These teams split their two meetings with Duke winning by 15 in Raleigh and NC State pulling the upset during their run in the ACC Tournament. The familiarity between these teams should offset this big number. I don't know if the Wolfpack have enough to pull off another upset, but I think they cover.



College Basketball Best Bet: NC State +7 (@ BetMGM)

