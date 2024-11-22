College Basketball Pick'em Today: Friday Plays for PrizePicks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball season continues on Friday night, and we have a handful of solid matchups on the slate, including Baylor and Tennessee playing for a title in the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, The Bahamas. We weren't able to hit all three plays again last night, but like Meat Loaf once sang, "Two Outta Three Ain't Bad."

Jamal Mashburn Jr., G, Temple

Mashburn Jr. has gotten off to a sizzling start with the Temple Owls, going for 20 or more points in each of his four games. After some solid shooting in the first two games, though, he has misfired on 22 of his past 35 field-goal attempts. Still, the former NBA star's son is getting the green light to take as many shots as he sees fit.

He'll be going up against a Florida State defense which hasn't allowed a ton of points (65.4 PPG), but the Seminoles have allowed teams to shoot 41.9 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from behind the 3-point line. Mashburn isn't a big-time rebounder, but he did snag five boards against Drexel in a Big 5 Classic Game on Nov. 12. Don't play the Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs, however. He'll do most of his damage in the scoring department, and a better play is going Over in Pts+Asts, as he has four dimes in each of his past outings.

If Mash gets into his rhythm, he should easily be able to get past his projections here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jamal Mashburn Jr., Over 22.5 Pts+Asts

Berke Buyuktuncel, C, Nebraska

This one seems too good to be true, although the big Turk for Big Red will have his hands full in the paint trying to contain Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, by far the best opposing pivot Buyuktuncel has seen to date.

Buyuktuncel simply needs to record a single blocked shot, however, and he rejected thee shots last time out against Saint Mary's. He also had multiple swats against Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 9, and he is working on a three-game streak with at least one rejection. He should be able to push that to four consecutive games in this rivalry game.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Berke Buyuktuncel, Over 0.5 Blocked Shots

Milos Uzan, G, Houston

The Cougars are taking on a Hofstra team which has struggled defensively, allowing the opposition to hit 3-pointers at a 35.8 percent clip. Uzan should be able to get free for at least one or two triples to help boost his point total on Friday night against the Pride.

Uzan has averaged 11.5 PPG in the past two games, and he dropped in a pair of triples against Louisiana, and he had two 3-pointers against Jackson State in the opener, too. He struggled a little bit in the loss to ranked Auburn on Nov. 9, but against unranked foes he has filled up the stat sheet with plenty of counting stats.

In addition to the points, he had 10 dimes against Jackson State, and he has 6.3 APG through three outings. Houston is a heavy favorite against Hofstra, and he should be able to exceed these projections by a mile, as the Cougars are averaging 86.0 PPG as a team, and they'll likely flirt with 90 against the Pride.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Milos Uzan, Over 14.5 Pts+Asts

