DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, February 3

It's another full slate of college basketball games on Saturday, and we will concentrate on the evening games for PrizePicks to give you enough time to set your lineups.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee

The Volunteers are coming off a stunning 63-59 loss at home to South Carolina as double-digit favorites, but it was no fault of Knecht as he posted 31 points on 11-of-24 shooting while hitting three triples and ending up with seven rebounds.

He's been good for a ridiculous 31.8 points per game (PPG) across the past six outings, and his overall season average has ballooned from 15.1 through the first 14 games to 20.1 thanks to the latest hot streak. Knecht gets a chance to face Kentucky at Rupp Arena, a team which has struggled defensively with 77.1 PPG allowed. The Wildcats are still somewhat efficient against the 3-pointer by only allowing 32.2 percent, and I can see Knecht failing to "connect" for a lot of them. PrizePicks has set his Over/Under more than four points higher than his season average. Eventually, all things that go up must come down. Go lower on his point total, even if ever so slightly.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dalton Knecht, Under 24.5 Points

Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Mintz has been on a roll by going for 10 or more points in 13 consecutive games. He's been particularly hot of late averaging 19.0 PPG, 7.7 APG and 3.8 RPG in the last four outings with 2.0 SPG for good measure, though the latter's not important in the Pts+Rebs+Asts category for PrizePicks.

Mintz will face Wake Forest, a team allowing 71.0 PPG with a defensive field-goal percentage of 43.2 percent and a 3-point defensive field-goal percentage of 33.4. He should be able to fill up the stat sheet on Saturday in this key ACC battle between a pair of 13-7 teams at a crossroads in their seasons.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Judah Mintz, Over 26.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Lazar Stefanovic, G, UCLA

The Bruins have endured a very trying campaign, but one of the bright spots have been Stefanovic as he's averaged 16.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG and 1.8 APG over five appearances. And if we look to the first meeting at Oregon, he posted 10 points, eight boards and three dimes.

We're going to hone in on the rebounds category as Stefanovic only needs to get to six or more, which he's hit in four of the last five. He's a good bet to reach that number, and I like him in the singular rebounds category as opposed to Over 19.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts - though Over 12.5 Points isn't a bad play either.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Lazar Stefanovic, Over 5.5 Rebounds

