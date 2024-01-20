DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, January 20

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's another full slate of games in college hoops on Saturday. And while the NFL playoffs will dominate for most sports fans, there is still plenty of room to watch both. We have some solid DFS picks for you at PrizePicks later in the day.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Antonio Reeves, G, Kentucky

Reeves has been playing solid basketball of late by going for 22 or more points in back-to-back games. He hit 8-of-12 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers while dropping 27 points on Mississippi State in a 90-77 win last time out.

Reeves has gone for 19 or more points in five of the past six outings and has hit two or more threes five times during that span. Georgia ranks 134th in the nation with 70.0 PPG allowed, so Reeves should be able to continue his scoring ways.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Antonio Reeves, Over 18.5 Points

TJ Bamba, G, Villanova

Bamba is coming off a disastrous game at Marquette on Monday as he spent the evening in foul trouble. When on the floor, he only hit two of his five field-goal attempts while misfiring on each of his triples.

Bamba has been a little bit erratic this season, but has reached double-digits in three of the past five games. He's been pretty consistent on 3-pointers with exactly two from the four before being shut out Monday. I expect Bamba to bounce back from his poor showing last time out.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: TJ Bamba, Over 9.5 Points

Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

Like Bamba, we're expecting Nembhard to turn it around after a disappointing outing. The former Creighton Bluejay managed just five points, five rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes during a 86-61 win at Pepperdine on Thursday. That snapped a six-game streak with a double-digit point total.

Nembhard and the Zags should be able to pound the Toreros, who enter 0-4 in WCC play. Gonzaga belted USD 101-74 on Jan. 6 in Spokane, and Nembhard was good for 18 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals while draining four triples.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ryan Nembhard, Over 25.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

