DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, March 23

We're heading into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with 32 teams left standing. And by the end of Saturday, that number will drop to 24. That means 44 teams will have been sent home by the time the dust clears. There are still all kinds of exciting options at PrizePicks for this second-round slate, which begins at 12:45 p.m. EDT with the first NCAA Tournament game between the Dayton Flyers and Arizona Wildcats.

Nicolas Timberlake, G, Kansas

The sixth-year senior, who started his career at Towson, made the start in place of the injured Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) against Samford in the first round. Timberlake was solid by hitting 5-of-8 from the field - including 3-of-6 from behind the 3-point line - while ending up with 19 points over 26 minutes.

It wasn't close to a career-high as Timberlake dropped 34 on Charleston in Feb. 2023 while with Towson. But it was his high for the Jayhawks as he had only been sparingly used until McCullar went down.

So what can we expect on Saturday? Against Houston on Mar. 9 in the regular-season finale, McCullar managed four points on 1-of-4 shooting and 0-for-3 from downtown across 23 minutes. In the Big 12 Tournament second-round matchup with Cincinnati, he only ended up with five points while hitting 2-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-5 from the third level. Gonzaga isn't Samford. Timberlake isn't going to get a lot of open looks like he did against those Bulldogs. The Gonzaga version he'll face in Round 2 allowed teams to only shoot 40.2 percent this season, among the best marks in the nation. Timberlake will still have an impact, but he isn't likely to crack double-digits.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nicolas Timberlake, Under 10.5 Points

Blake Lampman, G, Oakland

The Golden Grizzlies were one of the biggest stories in the opening round as they knocked out 3rd-seed Kentucky in an 80-76 upset on Thursday. It didn't have a lot to do with Lampman, who ended up with just three points on 1-of-6 shooting while making his only basket on one of his five 3-point attempts. He was also able to contribute five rebounds, two steals and an assist across 28 minutes.

Lampman and the Golden Grizzlies will face a white-hot NC State team that has won a season-high six straight, all coming against Power 6 teams.

He's been held to single-digits in three of the last four games, with the exception a 12-point effort against Milwaukee in the Horizon League Final. Lampman has also gone under 10 in six of the nine outings. Look for the shooting woes to continue against the ACC's Wolfpack.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Blake Lampman, Under 10.5 Points

Jermaine Couisnard, G, Oregon

We're keeping it simple. Couisnard was one of the most exciting players in the first round. So can he stay hot?

No one scored more points on Thursday, and he was playing in front of his grandmother for the first time. Couisnard showed out and scorched the nets for 40 points on 14-of-22 shooting - including 5-of-9 from behind the arc - over 37 minutes against South Carolina. He added six assists and four rebounds while going a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

The points target for Couisnard was O/U 17.5, and that looked attractive. But give yourself a little insurance in case he has a backslide in the scoring department. Couisnard will still be involved with boards and dimes as he averaged 4.5 and 3.3 this season in those categories. So even if he hits those averages and goes back nearer to his usual 15-16 points, he'll go Over his target score for Pts+Rebs+Asts.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jermaine Couisnard, Over 26.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

