DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Thursday, March 14

The conference tournament schedule continues all day Thursday, with some of the big boys tipping off their postseasons. We came up just short of a second consecutive 3-for-3 night, hitting 2 plays on Wednesday. Let's get back on track, and build that bankroll for the final few weeks of March Madness.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Jason Edwards, G, North Texas

The sophomore for the Mean Green has racked up 77 3-pointers this season in 18 starts and 30 appearances. He actually has two or fewer triples in four of the past five outings, so playing the Over on his 3-pointers takes a bit of a leap of faith.

However, Tulane ranks 240th in the nation allowing teams to hit 34.4 percent from behind the arc, while allowing 80.0 PPG, which is a dismal 349th. North Texas looks to move on, Edwards will be a giant part, and he should get a handful of triples along the way.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jason Edwards, Over 2.5 3-Pointers

David Jones, F, Memphis

Jones has averaged 7.6 rebounds per game across 31 outings, but he has eight or more boards in each of his past four games, and eight of the past nine outings. In fact, he has 10 or more rebounds in six of his previous nine appearances. In the previous four outings, he is averaging 22.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 2.3 APG.

Jones should find very little resistance trying to gobble up boards against Wichita State. He had 26 points, six rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes against the Shockers on Feb. 3 in Memphis. A target score of 31.5 for Points+Rebounds+Assists looks quite high, but the way he has been going, Jones is a strong play.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: David Jones, Over 31.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Jeremy Roach, G, Duke

Roach has scored more than 20 points just once across the past 10 games, as he dropped 21 points with four rebounds, three assists and a stealk across 36 minutes at NC State on March 4. HE racked up that point total shooting 9-of-17, although his 3-pointer wasn't falling. He was just 1-for-7 from the third level.

Roach has a low target score, though. The Wolfpack are bad defensively, allowing 72.8 PPG, which teams hit 44.5 percent from the field against them, and 35.1 percent from behind the 3-point line. Roach and the Blue Devils should roll.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jeremy Roach, Over 15.5 Points

